Salt & Straw Bringing Back 'Berries, Berries, Berries' Menu

Starting this Friday, June 30, Salt & Straw is bringing back their much-anticipated "Berries, Berries, Berries" menu in celebration of the summer bounty.

This year's menu will be available through the month of July, and features the return of three favorites, along with two new flavors from co-founder Chef Tyler Malek:

Birthday Cake & Blackberries — For the little kid in everyone, this double-vanilla ice cream is filled with sweet hunks of rainbow-sprinkled crumble, folded with a ribbon of Oregon Hill evergreen blackberry jam.

Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie — This classic berry pie a la mode inspired flavor brings together berries foraged by Salt & Straw’s friend “Bear” from the slopes of Mt. Baker in Washington. A salted vanilla ice cream is layered with a sweet berry filling and crispy bits of double-baked pie crust.

Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero — Inspired by Oregon-invented marionberries, this flavor combines tangy goat cheese ice cream with fruity, fiery marionberry-habanero jam, creating a tongue twister of sweetness and spice.

GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread (v) — Salted caramel banana bread, from women-owned and founded vegan and allergen-friendly baking mix startup GoNanas, is swirled into banana caramel ice cream with a ripple of Hood strawberry jam.

GoNanas Banana Blueberry Crumble (v) — Blueberry muffin meets banana bread in this sweet coconut ice cream, mixed with GoNanas epic blueberry coffee cake crumble, a touch of bright Meyer lemon, and a ribbon of blueberry jam.