This holiday season, Salt & Straw has teamed up with Amazon MGM Studios to launch a special, limited-time-only ice cream collection inspired by the action-adventure film Red One, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans. This exclusive collection celebrates Salt & Straw’s ongoing holiday collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, drawing from his iconic alter ego, “Dwanta Claus.” Co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek crafted the series with flavors inspired by Johnson’s favorite holiday treats and cheat meals, featuring a lineup that includes Salt & Straw’s first-ever ice cream cakes, appropriately named “Naughty” and “Nice.”

Red One-Inspired Flavors:

Commander of the E.L.F. PB Chocolate Crinkle — A hearty tribute to Callum Drift’s power-packed meals, this flavor features spiced milk chocolate ice cream blended with peanut butter, housemade Reese’s, Butterfingers, and chunks of brownie bites. It’s the North Pole’s ultimate indulgence for strength and cheer.

Red's Cookie Platter with Eggnog Custard — Capturing the essence of Santa's beloved cookie platter, this flavor features chocolate crinkle cookies, cinnamon snickerdoodles, spiced gingerbread, and buttery sugar cookies, all folded into a frosting-inspired ice cream with a swirl of rich eggnog custard. It's Santa-approved with festive red and green sprinkles.

Krampus' Mince Pie with Pecan Crust — Inspired by the spirited mischief of Krampusnacht, this flavor recreates a classic mincemeat pie with a twist. Soaked in syrupy plum schnapps and spiced with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, dried fruits are baked in a pecan crust and enveloped in brown sugar ice cream, delivering the unmistakable warmth of holiday spices.

These Red One-themed flavors and the “Naughty” and “Nice” ice cream cakes will be available for a limited time at Salt & Straw locations and online.