Beloved Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw has teamed up with Taco Bell to launch The Tacolate, available starting Friday, October 3rd at participating Salt and Straw locations. After the initial announcement of the collaboration last year went viral, receiving widespread media attention and sparking others to launch their own versions of the treat, fans have eagerly been awaiting the official release. The Tacolate will be available in Salt & Straw shops and for nationwide shipping via Salt & Straw’s website beginning Friday, October 3rd.

An ode to everyone’s favorite childhood treat, The Tacolate utilizes innovative flavors and ingredients in true Salt & Straw fashion, as dreamed up by Co-Founder and Head Ice Cream innovator Tyler Malek, in partnership with the team of culinary innovators at Taco Bell. The taco shell, made from hand-pressed, extra crunchy waffle cones, is filled with cinnamon ancho chili ice cream, dipped in single origin chocolate, and studded with toasted brown rice. All tacos are served with two custom Taco Bell-inspired sauce packets: Mango Jalapeno Sauce and Wildberry Cinnamon Sauce.

The origins for this iconic partnership date back to 2016, when Salt & Straw first launched their version of an ice cream taco at their soft serve concept, Wiz Bang Bar. In 2022, Salt & Straw brought back their Chocolate Tacolates in a limited-run that sold out in minutes. The success caught the attention of Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant, who, together with Salt & Straw’s co-founding team Kim and Tyler Malek, saw an opportunity to bring back the nostalgic treat in a way authentic to both brands.

In 2024,Taco Bell announced the collaboration during their first-ever Live Más LIVE event, a key-note style event that gave fans an exclusive sneak peak to the brand’s marketing calendar plus upcoming innovations and partnerships.

“It has been a dream to collaborate with Taco Bell to bring this product to life,” said Tyler Malek, co-founder of Salt & Straw. “Nearly a decade in the making, we’ve developed a reimagined version of the nostalgic treat and we could not be more excited to bring our version to ice cream and tacos lovers.”

The Tacolate will be available in participating Salt & Straw shops across Oregon, Washington, California, New York, Florida, Nevada, Arizona and New England and via nationwide shipping in 6 packs on saltandstraw.com and select third party delivery platforms. As a part of the launch, there will be exclusive merch including a fun commemorative key chain.