Salted Melon Market & Eatery opens its third Charlotte location this week at Phillips Place, the upscale open-air shopping and dining destination in SouthPark. Salted Melon Phillips Place will begin its signature all-day service at 7 a.m. on June 11, 2025. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, June 14, with the first 80 guests receiving a free limited-edition tote bag or hat.

“We are incredibly excited to debut Salted Melon in Phillips Place and look forward to celebrating the opening this week by serving our delicious and healthy food and drinks to the SouthPark community,” said Thomas Coker, co-owner. “We hope to become a go-to destination for SouthPark residents, workers, and visitors to grab a quick meal, coffee, or smoothie—any time of day.”

Located at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, Salted Melon Phillips Place is 2,769 square feet with seating indoors for 78 guests. Two outdoor patios offer an additional 40 seats. This is the same location where Salted Melon hosted a month-long holiday pop-up in December 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome Salted Melon as a permanent fixture at Phillips Place. Their gourmet offerings and vibrant aesthetic were a hit during the holidays, and we know the community will continue to enjoy them,” said Stephen Summers, who leads leasing efforts at Phillips Place.

Guests will enjoy counter service for Salted Melon’s all-day menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, coffee, espresso, and tea, along with quick, convenient pickup for orders placed online or on the Salted Melon app. Anyone who joins Salted Melon’s rewards program will receive $5 off their first order and start earning Melon Seeds for future perks. Salted Melon Phillips Place will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Similar to Salted Melon’s Eastover market & eatery, the Phillips Place location will also offer a selection of pastries and market items, as well as catering. The South End location will continue to be the destination for full-service dinner and weekend brunch offerings. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook for updates from all three of Salted Melon’s locations at @saltedmelonmarket.