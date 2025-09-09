Salted Melon Market & Eatery will open its fourth location in early 2026 at Andrews Square in Atlanta’s Buckhead community. Founded in 2022, the Charlotte-based concept has quickly grown with locations in South End, Eastover, and SouthPark, earning a reputation for its bright aesthetic, welcoming atmosphere, all-day menu, and seasonal espresso and tea offerings.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘everyday gourmet’ to Buckhead,” said Thomas Coker, owner. “Atlanta is a dynamic Southern city that has been on our radar for growth opportunities and we believe Andrews Square is the perfect location for our first expansion outside of Charlotte. We can’t wait to welcome Buckhead guests with the same fresh flavors and lively atmosphere our Charlotte community has embraced.”

The 2,740 square foot space at 56 East Andrews Drive NW Suite 17 will offer seating for 55 guests and an additional 16 on the outdoor patio. Salted Melon’s counter service offers the eatery’s all-day menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, coffee, espresso, and tea. Popular items like the Super Caesar Wrap and Bandito Breakfast Burrito will be on the menu, alongside salads, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, pastries, and seasonal beverages. Guests can also order catering or take advantage of convenient online and app-based ordering.

“Salted Melon brings something fresh, and they are a great addition to the mix at Andrews Square.” said Herbert Ames, Managing Director at EDENS and Southeast Regional lead. “With a focus on fresh, healthy options, Salted Melon is a perfect fit for Buckhead.”

Construction begins this fall, with opening projected for early 2026. To learn more about Salted Melon’s three locations and to receive updates about the Atlanta eatery, follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @saltedmelonmarket and visit saltedmelon.com.