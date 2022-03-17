SaltMe! Chips are Now Available to Foodservice Operators

MicroSalt Inc. today announced that its SaltMe! potato chips will be available to foodservice operators beginning mid-March. This milestone is a major move for MicroSalt on its mission to provide healthier, full-flavor potato chips that deliver 50% less sodium (per serving) to help people promote better cardiovascular health.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand the reach of our products,” says Rick Guiney, CEO at MicroSalt Inc. “Our microscopic salt crystal technology is creating new opportunities for consumers to lower their sodium intake without sacrificing flavor. It makes perfect sense for foodservice operators to offer this option to the thousands of consumers they serve looking to live a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.”

With heart disease being a leading cause of death in the United States, and the overconsumption of salt a contributor, MicroSalt is committed to using advanced, patented technology to not only fight cardiovascular disease, but to promote healthier diets and snacking habits.

SaltMe potato chips are available in (2) flavors: Original and BBQ. Each bag contains a 1 oz. serving (excellent for combo meals) and is packed 24/case.

To learn more about the new SaltMe! Portfolio, visit us online at www.saltme.com