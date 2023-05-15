The Salty Donut Plans Wynwood Flagship Opening

Nearly seven years after opening its first brick and mortar shop in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, The Salty Donut, has grown into a beloved, household name brand throughout Florida and beyond. The family-owned company, which started as a weekend-only pop up out of a vintage camper, now has eight locations throughout Florida, North Carolina and Texas, with six more slated to open this year in Atlanta (three locations), Tampa (two locations) and Coconut Grove. The brand has received many recognitions and accolades including being touted one of the “best donut shops in America” by publications including Food & Wine, Tasting Table, Thrillist and more.

However, throughout its impressive growth and expansion, The Salty team has never forgotten about the neighborhood where it all started. This summer, The Salty will be moving its OG location to a new, larger Flagship store just steps away from the current shop.

“Wynwood was our first Salty store ever! It is the smallest of our shops and the only one that operates with an off-site commissary as we simply did not have the resources we do now when we launched the brand. So when the opportunity arose to revamp Wynwood and build a true flagship in Miami, where Salty began, we jumped at the chance,” says Andy Rodriguez, CEO and Co-Founder of The Salty. “The new store is going to be epic. It will feature on-site production, state-of-the-art equipment, a ton more interior seating and greater production capabilities and efficiencies for our team, resulting in even fresher donuts and a stunning space for guests to hang out and work."

The new Salty Flagship store will encompass 2,700 square-feet of space compared to 725 square-feet at the original shop. It will have their largest kitchen to date, which will also support production for Coconut Grove as well as South Florida catering and events. The store will have exciting new features including a private room that can be reserved for meetings and special events with catering offerings from the store; a large window into the kitchen offering guests a behind-the-scenes look at The Salty’s talented baking team; a proper pick-up window/area for app orders; and a sleek grab & go fridge that will allow for expanded grab and go drink offerings.

The Salty’s new Wynwood Flagship store will be located at 50 NW 23rd Street #106-107. Its operating hours will remain the same – Sunday through Thursday 7AM-7PM; Friday and Saturday 7AM-10PM.