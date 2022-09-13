SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls Opens at California State University, Northridge

SAMBAZON, the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic açaí, has opened a new SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls location at California State University, Northridge. In partnership with Chartwells Higher Education, the campus food service provider, a Grand Opening event to celebrate the debut will take place on September 12th, 2022 – a day for students and faculty to taste complimentary samples of açaí bowls, play Corn "Bowl" – SAMBAZON's take on the traditional backyard corn hole game, and enter Giveaways for gifts and grand prizes on the university campus. SAMBAZON's co-founder and CEO Ryan Black will be on site for the festivities commemorating SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls new college campus opening and third location within the Southern California region.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint and bring our SAMBAZON branded açaí bowl shop concept to CSUN's campus. Opening our doors on a college campus like this is a major milestone," says Ryan Black. "We started SAMBAZON to introduce the amazing superfood açaí to the world, and this expansion helps us further this mission."

Located in the Campus Store Complex, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls offers delicious and vibrant açaí bowls. The opening menu includes SAMBAZON's Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate Peanut Butter Açaí Bowl and Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl. The shop also offers fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal and coffee.

"We look forward to serving students and faculty Açaí. A healthy concept - SAMBAZON is an exciting new brand for us and we're very excited to partner with them on campus." Omar Glavez, District Manager – Chartwells Higher Education.

Açaí is a superfood – rich in antioxidants, packed with essential fatty acids – omega 3, 6, and 9, and low in naturally occurring sugars. A staple food in the Amazon region, Açaí berries are praised globally for being beneficial to health and well-being.