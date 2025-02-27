Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and OHM Concession Group (OHM) announced today that SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí is opening its newest Açaí bowl and smoothie shop concept to serve travelers departing from or arriving at PNS. SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls offers a variety of fresh, better-for-your meal options combined with great taste and convenience to the traveler experience. As the evolution of airport dining continues to lean into healthier food concepts to meet the growing demand by travelers, PNS and its Food and Beverage operator OHM have made the commitment to add more fresh food options for its passengers and airport employees.

SAMBAZON’s quality quick-service Açaí Bowls concept puts the needs of the health-conscious traveler first. Visually appealing, the brand’s signature front counter displays an abundance of fresh fruit toppings — strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — in addition to nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, and Açaí bowl staples such as granola and coconut.

As the world’s first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON® has led the way with its vertically integrated supply chain. Operating two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, SAMBAZON upholds the highest standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.”

The newest SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls at PNS marks the company’s fifth airport location behind recent openings at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport in 2024 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2023. SAMBAZON’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black speaks to the company’s growth in airports, “We are excited to open our doors in another Florida market and serve our Açaí bowls and smoothies here at PNS. Ordering and enjoying a fresh, quality and quick meal on-the-go is not very easy to do in airports. We’re expanding fast because Açaí bowls hit on all these points for travelers, plus they’re delicious.”

Operated by OHM Concession Group, SAMBAZON at PNS offers a menu tailored to health-conscious travelers, featuring fresh fruit and superfood toppings. Signature items include SAMBAZON’s Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, and Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl. Additionally, the Bowl Shop offers Açaí and other fruit-focused smoothies, Strawberry Banana Açaí, Peanut Butter Protein Açaí.

“We are thrilled to welcome SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to Pensacola International Airport, offering our passengers a fresh, healthy, and convenient dining option,” said Executive Director, Matt Coughlin. “As we continue to grow and enhance our amenities, partnering with brands like SAMBAZON aligns with our mission to provide an exceptional travel experience. We are confident travelers will love this vibrant addition to our lineup of food and beverage options at PNS.”

“We are thrilled to introduce SAMBAZON to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) as part of our commitment to enhancing the airport dining experience. SAMBAZON is a valuable addition to our program at PNS and an exciting complement to OHM’s growing portfolio of innovative brands. As we continue to shape the future of airport dining, we are confident that SAMBAZON will play a pivotal role in offering passengers fresh, healthy, and delicious customizable options,” said Milan Patel, President & CEO of OHM.