SAMBAZON, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí-based food and beverages, has announced a franchise agreement with Açaí SC, to open 10 new Açaí bowl shops over the next five years across South Carolina and coastal Georgia, including Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Savannah. The first location is expected to open in the Charleston area prior to Q2 of 2026, which will mark the company’s first brick-and-mortar locations in both states.

Açaí SC is led by veteran operator Parag Patel. Parag has held leadership positions at various quick-service locations, while serving as a master franchisee of Wing Snob, one of the largest players in the chicken wing space.

“SAMBAZON is the clear leader in the açaí space, with an unbelievably delicious product and a supply chain that has been proven over the course of decades,” said Parag. “Charleston and the surrounding areas are wonderful communities, and I’m looking forward to offering residents a taste of the best açaí on the planet in the coming months.”