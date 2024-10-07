Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced that SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí is opening their Açaí bowl and smoothie shop concept to serve travelers. The highly anticipated opening marks the airport’s commitment to provide more variety in dining options and an ongoing shift to meet travelers’ demand for more fresh, healthy, better-for-you meal options.

SAMBAZON’s quality quick-service Açaí Bowls concept puts the needs of the health-conscious traveler first. Visually appealing, the brand’s signature front counter displays an abundance of fresh fruit toppings — strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — in addition to nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, and Açaí bowl staples such as granola & coconut.

As the world’s first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON has led the way with its vertically integrated supply chain. Operating two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, SAMBAZON upholds the highest standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.”

The newest SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls at CVG marks the company’s fourth airport location behind recent openings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport in 2024 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year. SAMBAZON’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black speaks to the company’s growth in airports, “We are thrilled to open our doors and serve our Açaí bowls and smoothies here at CVG. It’s not easy to find fresh, quality and quick meals in airports. Açaí bowls hit on all of these points, plus they’re healthy and delicious. On-the-go travelers, airport employees & airline staff alike are grateful SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls has arrived.”

Operated by Tailwind Concessions, SAMBAZON at CVG offers a menu tailored to health-conscious travelers, featuring fresh fruit and superfood toppings. Signature items include SAMBAZON’s Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, and Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl. Additionally, the Bowl Shop offers Açaí and other fruit-focused smoothies, warm oatmeal bowls, Açaí and dragon fruit margaritas, local beer and wine and grab-and-go beverages like SAMBAZON’s Amazon EnergyÔ drinks.

“We are grateful for this new partnership with SAMBAZON as it aligns with our commitment to provide additional health food options for our travelers,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “As our passenger base continues to grow, there is growing demand for fresh, healthy, quick-service options. SAMBAZON helps us provide additional choices for our passengers.”

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportConcourse B near B19 operating daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.