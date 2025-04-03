Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) announced the grand opening of SAMBAZON, the globally recognized leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí. The new Açaí bowl and smoothie shop brings travelers a fresh, healthier dining option, reinforcing the airport’s commitment to offering more nutritious and diverse meal choices. This exciting addition reflects PIT’s ongoing efforts to cater to the growing demand for better-for-you food options while enhancing the traveler experience.

SAMBAZON’s quality quick-service Açaí Bowls concept puts the needs of the health-conscious traveler first. Visually appealing, the brand’s signature front counter displays an abundance of fresh fruit toppings — strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — in addition to nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, and Açaí bowl staples such as granola & coconut.

As the world’s first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON has led the way with its vertically integrated supply chain. Operating two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, SAMBAZON upholds the highest standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.”

The SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls at PIT marks the company’s latest airport location behind recent openings at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport(CVG) in October of 2024 and at Pensacola International Airport(PNS) last month.

SAMBAZON’s Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black speaks to the company’s growth in airports, “We are beyond excited to bring SAMBAZON’s nourishing Açaí bowls and smoothies to travelers at PIT. As someone who travels often, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find fresh, high-quality, and convenient meals in airports. Our Açaí bowls check all those boxes—delicious, nutritious, and energizing. Whether you’re an on-the-go traveler, a dedicated airport employee, or an airline crew member, we’re here to fuel your journey with the power of Açaí. Welcome to a tastier, healthier way to travel.”

Operated by Tailwind Concessions, SAMBAZON at PIT offers a menu tailored to health-conscious travelers, featuring fresh fruit and superfood toppings. Signature items include SAMBAZON’s Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, and Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl. Additionally, the Bowl Shop offers Açaí and other fruit-focused smoothies, warm oatmeal bowls, Açaí and dragon fruit margaritas, local beer and wine and grab-and-go beverages like SAMBAZON’s Amazon Energy drinks.

“We are excited to offer additional healthy concessions options to our passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport. We know that many of our passengers are seeking fresh, fast, nutritious choices and SAMBAZON helps to meet that demand,” said Bryan Dietz, Senior Vice President of Air Service and Commercial Development at PIT. “SAMBAZON is our latest partner open for business as we get closer to opening our region’s new terminal later this year.”

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located at Pittsburgh International Airport in the center of the airport closest to the A gates and will operate daily from 4:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.