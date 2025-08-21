San Diego International Airport (SAN) and SSP America (SSP) announced today that SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, is opening its newest Açaí bowl and smoothie shop at SAN. Located in Terminal 2, Sunset Cove Food Court, the new SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls offers health-conscious travelers fresh, flavorful, and convenient options to enjoy before takeoff or upon arrival.

With airport dining continuing to evolve toward healthier, fresher offerings, SAN and its food and beverage partner SSP are committed to expanding nutritious and satisfying choices for passengers and airport employees alike.

SAMBAZON’s vibrant quick-service concept is known for its abundant display of fresh fruit toppings like strawberries, banana, blueberries, mango, and pineapple — along with nutrient-rich nuts, seeds, granola, and coconut. As the world’s first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON ensures quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand” through its vertically integrated supply chain and eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil.

“We understand our customer has a lot of decisions to consider when traveling through SAN,” said Hampton Brown, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We strive to provide a wide range of dining options throughout our airport so there is something for every type of traveler. The addition of SAMBAZON, which has a flagship location in San Diego, will expand our grab n’ go options plus offer a chance to try a local Southern California treat.”

This new San Diego location marks another milestone in SAMBAZON’s rapid airport expansion, following openings at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and Pensacola International Airport.

“We’re excited to bring our products to the San Diego International Airport,” said Ryan Black, Co-Founder and CEO of SAMBAZON. “Our bowls, smoothies, and grab-and-go selections are perfect for travelers seeking something quick, healthy, and delicious — something that’s often hard to find in airports.”

Operated by SSP, the SAMBAZON SAN menu includes:

Açaí Bowls topped with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, granola, and coconut

topped with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, granola, and coconut Smoothies made with Açaí and other fruit-focused blends

made with Açaí and other fruit-focused blends Grab & Go items including energy drinks, bottled water, and fresh fruit cups

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with the San Diego International Airport and the SAMBAZON team to introduce a vibrant and lively concept to the picturesque Sunset Cove in Terminal 2,” expressed Scott Welding, Senior Vice President of Development at SSP America. “As a Southern California-based brand, SAMBAZON harmonizes seamlessly with the airport’s vision. This partnership underscores our dedication to elevating the overall travel experience at SAN.”

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls at San Diego International Airport is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.