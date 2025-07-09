SAMBAZON, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí, is bringing its purple-powered superfood bowls to New York with the opening of its first franchise location at 1175 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Located in a growing health and wellness hub on Fulton Street across from Blink Fitness and Lincoln Market, the new store is owned and operated by Pau Hana Group. Founded by brother-sister duo Henry and Sephra Engel, the local business brings both personal passion and restaurant expertise to their newest venture with SAMBAZON.

Pau Hana Group’s Brooklyn opening also marks the FIRST franchised location opening since SAMBAZON began its franchise development efforts approx. one year ago. Looking ahead, Pau Hana Group plans to expand SAMBAZON’s footprint in New York City with an additional location slated to open in Greenwich Village later this year, with a total of 10 planned for the boroughs.

“When we decided to begin our franchise journey, with the goal of leveraging our best-in-class, sustainably certified supply chain to help franchisees’ grow their portfolio, Henry and Sephra were just the type of business owners and entrepreneurs we had in mind to partner with,” said SAMBAZON Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black.

Born and raised in Hawaii, the Engels grew up enjoying Açaí and were immediately drawn to SAMBAZON’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and authentic connection with Brazilian culture. Henry Engel and his sister Sephra also own and operate the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“The moment I met the SAMBAZON team and heard the company’s vision, I knew it was the right fit,” said Henry Engel. “This isn’t just a product, it’s a movement. We’re proud to introduce New Yorkers to the original Açaí bowl, served with purpose and packed with clean energy and nutrients. It’s delicious food that you can truly feel good about.”

To celebrate their first location in New York, SAMBAZON will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 19, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The first 200 guests in line will receive a free Açaí bowl, and the celebration will feature live set by a local DJ, adding a festive energy to the community-focused event.

The vibrant Brooklyn location features outdoor seating, and a menu of handcrafted Açaí bowls, smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites made with ethically sourced, organic ingredients. The store is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.