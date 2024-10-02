At a time when consumers and young people are more health conscious than ever, SAMBAZON is proud to announce that they’ve opened their first Mini Kiosk location at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The first of its kind kiosk for SAMBAZON, the small footprint, only 58 square feet, allows for serving big flavor in a small space and only requires one to two employees to operate and serve delicious Açai bowls to students and faculty who are in search of a healthy dining option.

“At Nova Southeastern University, our partnership with SAMBAZON has been a resounding success, significantly enhancing our dining options with their delightful and nutritious Açai bowls. Their commitment to sustainability and top-quality products resonates deeply with our community values, garnering high praise and satisfaction from our students and staff. We’re excited to grow this rewarding partnership, continuing to bring great taste and health, together on campus,” explains Mike Alkurdi, Resident District Manager for Chartwells and Shark Dining.

Earlier this year, SAMBAZON announced its first ever franchise program, offering restaurant and fast-casual entrepreneurs the chance to join the recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí. Now, interested franchisees have the option to open a mini-kiosk in locations that offer just a small footprint, reducing real estate and operations costs.

At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON’s two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand”. This traceability provides unmatched transparency and a supply chain that sets its franchise partners up for scale and success.

Along with the brand’s flagship location in San Diego, California, SAMBAZON has a retail presence in numerous airports, universities, stadiums and other high-traffic locations.