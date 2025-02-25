A delicious, quick-service açaí bowl shop is now open in the Student Union on the University of Connecticut (UConn) Storrs campus; SAMBAZON, the world’s largest brand of organic and Fair Trade certified açaí products, is now serving refreshing bowls topped with fruits, berries, and other superfoods.

“We are excited to partner with the dining services team to open our doors on UConn’s campus and serve delicious food, with purpose, to the students and faculty,” said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON co-founder and CEO. “What’s unique about SAMBAZON is that in addition to sharing our signature açaí bowls, we have an opportunity to share our brand’s mission and values, which include a proactive solution to sustainable management of the Amazon Rainforest.”

Adding to the diverse repertoire of the dining locations on campus, SAMBAZON, which stands for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, is housed in the Student Union Lower Level, next to Market Café.

SAMBAZON’s Açaí Bowls offer a vibrant, health-packed experience designed with the needs of today’s health-conscious students in mind. At the heart of this quick-service concept is a stunning display of fresh, hand-picked fruit — fresh strawberries, ripe bananas, tangy blueberries, tropical mango, and sweet pineapple — all waiting to top off the perfect bowl. With a sprinkle of nutrient-rich nuts, seeds, and classic Açaí favorites like crunchy granola and shredded coconut, fans of Açai bowls can create a delicious, energizing meal that’s as satisfying as it is visually irresistible.

From the menu, Huskies can order from a number of SAMBAZON signature items including SAMBAZON’s Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, and Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl. All SAMBAZON bowls are made with certified organic and Fair Trade açaí, and the menu features vegan and kosher options.

As the world’s first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON has led the way with its vertically integrated supply chain. Operating two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, SAMBAZON upholds the highest standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.”

“We’re thrilled to bring SAMBAZON to UConn,” said Dining Assistant Director of Retail Operations, Scott Hauver. “We’re always looking for fresh, innovative dining options that resonate with our students’ tastes and lifestyles. SAMBAZON brings not just delicious, nutritious açaí bowls to campus, but also a commitment to sustainability and global responsibility that aligns perfectly with UConn’s values. The excitement from students has been incredible, and we’re confident this will quickly become a campus favorite.”

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is open Monday – Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday from 9am – 5pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.