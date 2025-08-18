SAMBAZON, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí-based food and beverages, has announced its franchise agreement with Açaí OH, to bring 10 new Açaí bowl shops in the next five years to Cincinnati and the surrounding area. The first location is expected to open in Cincinnati during Q1 of 2026, which will mark the company’s first brick-and-mortar location in the Midwest.

Açaí OH is led by veteran operator Parin Chokshi. For nearly 20 years, Parin has led operations at various retail and convenience stores, while serving as a master franchisee of Wing Snob in the greater Cincinnati area. Parin’s organization has thrived by taking a hands-on, active approach to building restaurants, versus constantly managing from an off-site location.

“SAMBAZON’s ability to offer a flexible footprint, their product and supply chain are all best-in-class assets, and there’s a tremendous first-mover advantage that our organization is capitalizing on,” said Parin. “Açaí is a growing category, and we feel fortunate to partner with SAMBAZON to bring delicious bowls across the Midwest.”