

To celebrate the TCS New York City Marathon, SAMBAZON—pioneers of organic and fair-trade certified açaí—invites runners and fans to “Run NYC. Refuel with SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls.” From October 30 – November 3, runners who show their race bib or finisher medal can enjoy a FREE açaí bowl (to the first 200 guests) at participating SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls locations.

Kicking off marathon weekend, elite American marathoner Sara Hall, the second-fastest American woman in marathon history and top-three finisher at both the Chicago and London World Majors Marathons, will host a Community Shake Out Run starting and ending at SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls’ Greenwich Village location.

This pre-race event offers a unique opportunity for media to capture incredible visuals, athlete interviews, and fan engagement ahead of marathon day.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Shake Out Run with Sara Hall

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls shop – 58 W. 8th Street, New York, NY 10011 (Greenwich Village)

Thursday, October 30

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Join Sara Hall for a 3–4 mile community run, starting and ending at the Greenwich Village SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls shop. Runners will enjoy a complimentary açaí bowl, photo ops, and the energy of NYC Marathon week.

FREE BOWL OFFER DETAILS

October 30 – November 3, while supplies last

Participants can show their race bib or finisher medal to receive a free açaí bowl (first 200 guests)

WHERE

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls – 58 W. 8th Street, New York, NY 10011

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls – 1175 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Visuals and Interview Opportunities:

Photo and video of Sara Hall leading Shake Out Run

Runner and fan testimonials

Free bowl redemptions for NYC Marathon participants

Social media-ready visuals and UGC content throughout the weekend

WHY IT MATTERS

The New York City Marathon is one of the world’s largest endurance events, with 55,000 runners and hundreds of thousands of fans flooding the city. SAMBAZON is fueling their race and recovery the natural way with the delicious, antioxidant-rich powers of açaí.