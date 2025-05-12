Sammy’s Sliders—the chef-driven slider spot co-founded by franchise leader Sam G. Ballas and award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos—is heating up Winston-Salem with crave-worthy, seasonal flavors just in time for summer.

Whether you’re looking to cool off or dig into bold comfort food, these limited-time treats deliver big flavor—available for just a short time:

Orange Sunset Ice Cream Shake (May 13 – August 11)

A creamy, dreamy blend of real orange juice and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream. It’s sweet, tangy, and tastes like summer in a cup.

Wrapping up just as summer heats up, this fan-favorite features a crispy chicken finger tossed in garlic parmesan, layered with melted Swiss and

And in celebration of National Slider Day (May 15), Sammy’s is going all out: