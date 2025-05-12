Sammy’s Sliders—the chef-driven slider spot co-founded by franchise leader Sam G. Ballas and award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos—is heating up Winston-Salem with crave-worthy, seasonal flavors just in time for summer.
Whether you’re looking to cool off or dig into bold comfort food, these limited-time treats deliver big flavor—available for just a short time:
- Orange Sunset Ice Cream Shake (May 13 – August 11)
A creamy, dreamy blend of real orange juice and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream. It’s sweet, tangy, and tastes like summer in a cup.
- Garlic Parm Slider (March 11 – June 9)
Wrapping up just as summer heats up, this fan-favorite features a crispy chicken finger tossed in garlic parmesan, layered with melted Swiss and
- crispy bacon—all packed into a signature slider.
And in celebration of National Slider Day (May 15), Sammy’s is going all out:
- $.99 Sliders – One day only, in-store only, limit 5 per person, while supplies last.
- “Show Us Your Buns” Social Contest – Post your Sammy’s sliders, tag the brand, and use #ShowUsYourBuns for a chance to win a $50 gift card! Contest runs for one week and the winner will be announced May 22.