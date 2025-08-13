Sammy’s Sliders is continuing strong momentum in 2025 by doubling down on what sets it apart: chef-driven innovation. In a fast-casual category filled with repetitive offerings, the brand stands out with bold, limited-time menu items crafted by award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos. Each release reinforces Sammy’s commitment to fresh, unexpected flavors that keep guests coming back.

From Slider Spotlights to seasonal hand-spun ice cream shakes, Sammy’s Sliders has built a loyal following of food lovers who know they’ll always find something inventive and delicious. Recent favorites include the Smokehouse Burger Slider—melted American cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and tangy BBQ sauce stacked on Sammy’s signature slider bun—and the Orange Sunset Ice Cream Shake, a nostalgic blend of real orange juice and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

“Our goal is always to surprise and satisfy,” said Gianopoulos, Co-Founder and Menu Curator. “We take a chef’s approach to everything, from sourcing to flavor design, and that commitment shows in how excited our guests are when a new item hits the menu.”

While Sammy’s Sliders continues to lead with innovation, it’s also laying the groundwork for steady growth in the second half of 2025. The brand is currently exploring its third location, with Charlotte, NC under consideration, and continues to attract interest from multi-unit operators intrigued by the concept’s blend of creativity, simplicity, and scalability. Franchise development remains focused on major metro areas across the Southeast, with additional interest coming in from the Southwest and Midwest.

Behind the scenes, the brand’s success is supported by a highly intentional operating model. With low barriers to entry and a commitment to hands-on support, Sammy’s Sliders offers an appealing opportunity for franchisees seeking a fresh, culinary-led concept.

“We’re proud of the energy we’re building in the communities we serve,” said co-founder Sam G. Ballas. “We’re excited to continue to grow and expand with partners who share our passion for quality, hospitality, and chef-driven excellence. Every new location is an opportunity to bring people together over food that’s both craveable and crafted with care. We’re just getting started.”