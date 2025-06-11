After establishing strong roots in North Carolina, chef-driven, gourmet slider franchise Sammy’s Sliders is now setting its sights on the Greater Atlanta regions the next key market in its Southeast expansion. Co-founded by award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos and franchising veteran Sam G. Ballas, the brand hopes to open 10 to 12 locations across the region over the next three to four years. This effort is part of a larger strategy to reach 60 total locations nationwide within the same timeframe.

“Atlanta’s food scene has so much personality and depth, and that’s exactly why it’s on our radar,” said Gianopoulos. “This city values diverse flavors and culinary creativity, two things at the heart of everything we do. We’re bringing a chef-driven take on fast casual, and we see a lot of potential to offer something fresh, fun, and memorable to Atlanta’s neighborhoods.”

With a population exceeding 6 million in Metro Atlanta and a thriving college community in Athens, the region offers an ideal demographic mix of young professionals, families, and students that aligns well with the brand. The area’s booming corporate sector, major transportation hubs, and rising foodie reputation also make it a high-visibility market ideal for multi-unit growth.

“Greater Atlanta is a key market for us as we continue to grow,” said Ballas, co-founder of Sammy’s Sliders and CEO/Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill. “The region’s strong economy, growing population, and diverse communities make it a great place to franchise. We’re looking to build lasting partnerships with multi-unit operators who want a brand that’s simple to run, built for scale, and backed by strong unit-level economics.”

Sammy’s Sliders is actively seeking franchise partners in Atlanta and surrounding areas, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to invest in a cutting-edge concept that’s breaking new ground in the fast-casual sector. Potential franchise partners will benefit from: