Sammy’s Sliders, the chef-driven gourmet slider franchise co-founded by award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos and franchising veteran Sam G. Ballas, has named Nashville a priority market for franchise development. The brand is targeting the city and surrounding suburbs, with the long-term goal of opening 10–15 locations across Middle Tennessee over the next five to seven years.

“Nashville has quickly become one of the most dynamic food destinations in the country,” said Gianopoulos. “From its growing population to its college-town energy and culinary culture, the city is a natural fit for Sammy’s. We’re excited for the opportunity to connect with operators who see the same potential we do in bringing chef-led sliders to the market.”

Nashville ranks among the most promising U.S. cities for restaurant owners, thanks to its rapidly expanding dining scene, strong population growth, and moderate cost of living. With strong community ties and a culture that embraces innovative dining, the region presents an ideal setting for sustainable, long-term growth. With a strategic approach to market expansion, Sammy’s Sliders is focused on partnering with experienced multi-unit operators who are seeking a scalable, high-performing concept with proven unit-level economics.

“Nashville’s combination of Southern hospitality and a vibrant food culture aligns perfectly with our brand,” said Ballas, co-founder of Sammy’s Sliders and CEO/Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill. “We’re looking forward to building relationships with entrepreneurs who share our vision for growth in this exciting market.”

As the first-to-market, chef-driven, gourmet slider franchise in the fast-casual category, Sammy’s Sliders is positioned for sustainable, responsible growth. Its business model offers several key advantages:

Locations range from 2,200 to 2,600 square feet.

The brand offers a flexible, scalable model ideal for multi-unit or multi-brand operators.

The simplified, yet diverse, menu features gourmet sliders, salads, topped fries, and hand-spun ice cream shakes—all made with high-quality, real ingredients.

The streamlined model is built to thrive in both strong and challenging economic climates.

Sammy’s Sliders invites Nashville entrepreneurs to join a chef-driven brand with unlimited potential and industry-leading support.

To learn more or explore franchise opportunities, visit https://sammysslidersfranchising.com/.