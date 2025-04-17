Led by award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos and franchising veteran Sam G. Ballas, Sammy’s Sliders is ramping up its franchise expansion in North Carolina, with a strong focus on Raleigh and the surrounding Research Triangle area. This region, home to over 2 million residents, has been recognized as CNBC’s Top State for Business for two consecutive years. After establishing a solid presence in Winston-Salem and launching a second successful location in Kernersville, the brand is now setting its sights eastward, identifying Raleigh as the next prime market for growth.​

According to the International Franchise Association’s 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook, North Carolina ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing states for franchise growth. For a rising concept like Sammy’s Sliders, this presents the perfect opportunity to tap into a high-potential market with the right mix of population growth, entrepreneurial interest, and consumer demand. Raleigh’s blend of Southern charm, urban energy, and proximity to major universities creates a dynamic environment ideal for franchise success.

“Raleigh is a natural next step for Sammy’s Sliders,” said Sam G. Ballas, co-founder of Sammy’s Sliders and CEO/Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill. “With its fast-growing population and thriving economy, the city is an ideal fit for our fun, fresh, and flavorful brand. We’ve seen tremendous results in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, and we’re confident the Triangle will be just as hungry for what we bring to the table.”

In addition to Raleigh, the brand is actively targeting nearby communities including Cary, Durham, and Chapel Hill, all of which are part of the Research Triangle and are recognized for their economic strength, cultural diversity, and steady population growth. The brand plans to bring 12–15 locations to the region through partnerships with multi-unit franchise operators. Interest is already building among experienced operators who recognize the potential of investing in a scalable, chef-driven concept.

“Raleigh and the Triangle are exactly the kind of high-opportunity markets we’re built for,” said Carrie Evans, Chief Development Officer at Dine Growth Group, which leads franchise development for the brand. “We’re looking to partner with driven franchisees who are ready to grow quickly and take advantage of protected territories.”

Sammy’s Sliders is actively seeking franchise partners in Raleigh and its surrounding towns, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to invest in a cutting-edge concept that’s breaking new ground in the fast-casual sector. Potential franchise partners will benefit from: