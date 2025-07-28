Sammy’s Sliders, the chef-driven gourmet slider franchise co-founded by award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos and franchising veteran Sam G. Ballas, is accelerating its national expansion with plans to bring 10 locations to the Greater Detroit area. The brand is targeting high-density neighborhoods and vibrant suburban retail corridors where demand for flavorful, family-friendly dining continues to rise.

“Detroit is full of food lovers who want something fresh and exciting,” said Gianopoulos. “We’re all about bringing fine-dining flavors to a fast-casual experience, and we can’t wait to introduce that to the city’s amazing food scene.”

With a regional focus on areas that support strong community ties and smart site selection, the brand aims to partner with multi-unit operators who are looking for a scalable concept backed by strong unit-level economics. Surrounding suburbs with established shopping and dining destinations will also be key in site selection. This Detroit expansion is part of a larger goal to reach 60 locations nationwide within the next three to four years.

“Detroit offers a thriving environment where innovative concepts like Sammy’s can flourish and franchisees can confidently pursue growth,” said Ballas, co-founder of Sammy’s Sliders and CEO/Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill. “We’re committed to growing thoughtfully in this market through partnerships with entrepreneurs who want to bring a chef-led experience to their neighborhoods.”

As the first-to-market, chef-driven, gourmet slider franchise in the fast-casual category, Sammy’s Sliders is positioned for sustainable, responsible growth, presenting unique territory opportunities for Detroit-area entrepreneurs. Its business model offers several key advantages:

Locations range from 2,200 to 2,600 square feet.

The brand offers a flexible, scalable model ideal for multi-unit or multi-brand operators.

The simplified, yet diverse, menu features gourmet sliders, salads, topped fries, and hand-spun ice cream shakes—all made with high-quality, real ingredients

The streamlined model is built to thrive in both strong and challenging economic climates.

Sammy’s Sliders invites Detroit entrepreneurs to join a chef-driven brand with unlimited potential and industry-leading support. To learn more or explore franchise opportunities, visit https://sammysslidersfranchising.com/.