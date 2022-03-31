Samsung Names GRUBBRR Food & Beverage Emerging Technology Partner of the Year

GRUBBRR, the industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, announced today that it has been named Food & Beverage Emerging Technology Partner of the Year by Samsung Electronics America at Samsung’s annual V/X showcase. Samsung’s awards program highlights the many contributions that the company’s partners make to the display and mobile industry.



GRUBBRR first partnered with Samsung in June 2021 when Samsung expanded the release of their All-In-One Kiosk. In addition to the kiosks, Samsung consumers can integrate their existing ecosystem with GRUBBRR’s smart digital menu boards, kitchen display systems (KDS), and food lockers to further revolutionize their business. GRUBBRR’s technology can be found in quick-service restaurants across the country, from smaller mom-and-pop shops to major chains including BurgerFi, Capriotti’s, Duck Donuts and more.



“The past two years have been particularly challenging for the food & beverage industry. Technology and innovation have been crucial to the survival of many restaurants across the country,” says Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “We’re thrilled that our partnership with Samsung has made it possible for restaurant owners to not just survive, but to thrive during the unprecedented challenges.”



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Samsung’s Food & Beverage Emerging Technology Partner of the Year,” said Bhavin Asher, Founder and CTO of GRUBBRR. “This award is a testament to our capabilities and what we’ve been able to bring to the industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Samsung and bringing more technology solutions to the industry as the sector continues to evolve and adapt.”



The past two years saw unprecedented challenges for companies across the board, making it critical for them to stay agile and pivot where needed to continue operating. Samsung’s distinguished partners supported customers throughout these challenges and consistently delivered excellent service – all while growing and flourishing in the face of adversity.



“At Samsung we value our partnership with GRUBBRR and the ideas they bring to the table. Over the course of the last year, GRUBBRR demonstrated their dedication to creating innovative Kiosk solutions to support customers,” says Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. “We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor GRUBBRR for their hard work, and are excited to continue our partnership.”