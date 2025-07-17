Spill the Beans—San Diego’s buzz-worthy bagel and coffee concept—has officially opened its fifth location, this time in the heart of Ocean Beach, and it comes with a game-changing first: a drive-thru. Their first four locations, opened since 2017, reside in the Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, Mission Valley, and Pacific Beach, while Ocean Beach has been a work in progress for several years!

Located at the corner of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, the new 900-square-foot space is designed to meet guests wherever they are—whether it’s a quick grab-and-go from the drive-thru complete with laidback tunes at the pickup area, a casual order at the walk-up window, or a slow morning on the 50-seat outdoor patio, SoCal-style.

Helmed by Executive Chef Karina Orozco and Kevin Templeton, Spill the Beans’ bagels have consisted of five simple ingredients since day one. Made with just five simple ingredients and boiled in agave syrup, these bagels stand out for their larger size and softer texture – available in creative flavors such as Sundried Tomato & Cheese and Bacon & White Cheddar. Guests are invited to enjoy with artisan-compounded butters or handmade cream cheeses with flavor options including White Truffle & Parmesan, Bananas Foster, Caramelized Shallot & Chive, and Vegan Plain Cream Cheese. Rotating monthly bagel and cream cheese flavor specials also keep the buzz alive.

Featuring locally roasted coffee, guests can stay caffeinated with a wide variety of cold brew, specialty coffee drinks, teas, juices, and fan favorites like matcha and chaga! Available milk alternatives include oat, almond, coconut, and macadamia. Snag your favorite pick-me-up before starting your day or as you head to the beach – this is the ultimate destination for Pot Heads (what Spill the Beans calls their beloved fans)!

This new OB location signals the brand’s next chapter: blending culinary creativity, fast-casual convenience, and a coastal-cool vibe that’s setting a new standard for the breakfast experience.