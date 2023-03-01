San Pedro Fish Market Launches Fish Fridays Giveaway Series

San Pedro Fish Market launched FISH FRIDAYS, a giveaway series on social media for fans to win San Pedro Fish Market meal experiences and prizes and celebrate seafood every Friday beginning February 24 through April 6, 2023.

The giveaways will allow followers the chance to win a variety of prizes including a World Famous Shrimp Tray dinner at the Long Beach or Wilmington location and more. FISH FRIDAYS will begin on Friday, February 24, 2023 on San Pedro Fish Market’s Instagram and Facebook account, @SanPedroFish, and continue with giveaways every other Friday through April 6, 2023. Winners will be announced every other Friday along with a new giveaway opportunity. For a chance to win, follow the contest rules on each Instagram or Facebook post that goes live on February 24 and throughout the campaign.

Named Best Seafood Restaurant in California and famous for massive, family-style seafood feasts, San Pedro Fish Market also invites guests to visit the Long Beach and Wilmington locations daily to enjoy popular seafood options, like the Crispy Fish Sandwich, Ceviche, Fish & Chips, and the World Famous Shrimp Tray, which can serve up to 6 and includes grilled shrimp, potatoes, and veggies, and is served with garlic bread.

Guests can also enjoy the famous seafood trays or other menu items at home with online ordering for pick up and delivery.