San Pedro Fish Market Unveils Grand Opening of New Landing

Only two months after having closed the doors to its original San Pedro location to make way for the revitalized West Harbor development project on the waterfront, San Pedro Fish Market announces an incredible new “Landing” – located just a few hundred yards north of the original location. The new outdoor space opens to the public today, Friday May 5, 2023 and will be operating daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m..

“Having served our community since 1956, we are grateful to our 400 employees and generations of families who have supported us over the decades,” says Michael Ungaro, CEO & Owner of San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to quickly resume San Pedro operations and continue celebrating food and family in this initial phase of reopening as we work toward our next chapter of growth in a new, more permanent location on the San Pedro waterfront. We’d like to express our gratitude to LA Council Member Tim McOsker, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and CA State Senator Lena Gonzalez and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us every step of the way.”

The new Landing was developed in collaboration with West Harbor Development and the Port of Los Angeles and is just a few hundred yards north of the iconic flagship location. The waterfront space has plenty of seating in an al fresco, family-style dining setting with umbrellas for shade. The brand new, fully equipped 32-foot kitchen trailer onsite will churn out the same delicious menu staples that have attracted guests from near and far for more than 65 years including the World Famous Shrimp Tray and award-winning Micheladas.

Phase II of San Pedro Fish Market’s reopening is currently in progress with the help of renowned outdoor experiential event production company, Choura. Having worked on the nation’s top music festivals, sporting events and brand activations, Choura is designing an exciting, semi-permanent outdoor environment for San Pedro Fish Market guests to experience and enjoy while further plans are developed on a more permanent building in the West Harbor Development project.

The new Landing is located at 1150 S. Harbor Blvd, San Pedro, CA 90731. For more information about San Pedro Fish Market’s temporary locations, updates on Phase II, and permanent Long Beach and Wilmington locations, please visit SanPedroFish.com and follow @SanPedroFish.