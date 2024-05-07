Goodcents will open its second Omaha-area location on Thursday, May 9, at 9810 Giles Road in LaVista, Nebraska. The expansion is part of a multi-unit deal with current franchisees to expand in the Omaha area.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m., and to kick it off, the first person in line will receive free subs for a year through their rewards account. The next 10 people in line will receive a Goodcents swag bag to include a branded tote bag, T-shirt and other items. There will also be special giveaways for the first 100 people and raffles throughout the day for customers who join the rewards program.

“We are excited to bring Goodcents to La Vista and to see our vision for expansion come true,” says Will Gregalunas, the Goodcents area representative who owns the new location with his wife, Gina. “We’ve grown a lot since we first joined Goodcents nearly 10 years ago, and we love our loyal customers.”

The Gregalunases, who operate the Goodcents in the Village Pointe area of Omaha, signed an agreement last year to build the new restaurants over the next four to five years in the western metro area of Omaha.

“We are so happy for Gina and Will and look forward to supporting them as they expand throughout Omaha,” said Goodcents Founder and CEO Joe Bisogno. “Their success is a result of their hard work and dedication to Goodcents.”

To learn more about opening one of the franchise locations in Omaha, please call 913.392.5551.

Goodcents, which has deep roots in the Midwest, currently has 65 locations with dozens more in development and further expansion in new markets planned.