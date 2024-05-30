Sanguich de Miami announced the grand opening of its newest, most expansive location yet in Coral Gables at The Plaza, 111 Palermo Ave, Suite 103, on June 7, 2024. Since its inception in 2015, Sanguich de Miami has become an integral part of South Florida’s dynamic culinary scene, drawing in a dedicated following of eager diners from day one. Its commitment to top-quality Cuban cuisine has earned notable accolades, including the esteemed Bib Gourmand designation in the MICHELIN guide for three consecutive years, and consistent praise from media outlets and food influencers.

“Launching in Coral Gables feels like a homecoming for us,” says Daniel Figueredo, co-owner of Sanguich de Miami. “We began humbly, with a small pop-up at an art festival, and now, nearly 7 years later, we’re proud to expand into a stunning new space we’ve always dreamed of.”

The flagship restaurant unfolds across 2,100 square feet, welcoming up to 75 guests. Inside, a spacious layout offers comfortable seating for 50, complemented by a casual bar-height area for a more social vibe. Guests who prefer to people-watch can step outside on the inviting patio, featuring family-style benches perfect for gatherings of up to 25 and ideal for al fresco dining.

The restaurant’s interior design reflects a vibrant tapestry of Cuban, Spanish and Mediterranean influences, celebrating the heritage of the owners and the brand. Signature encaustic tile flooring serves as the foundation, while custom crafted brass trimmings and hand-painted menus adorned with gold leaf create a warm and inviting ambiance.

“Our new Coral Gables location continues to embody our deep Cuban roots, with the menu crafted to honor that legacy,” adds Rosa Romero, co-owner of Sanguich de Miami. “Farm to table freshness remains our cornerstone as we meticulously source the finest ingredients, ensuring each bite is a testament to our passion and tradition.”

Upholding the brand’s tradition of culinary excellence, the Coral Gables location’s menu features all its house-made favorites. Diners can enjoy the iconic Cubano – slow-cooked pork butt marinated in a garlic and spice blend – alongside classic offerings like Pan con Lechon, Pan con Croqueta and El Pan con Bistec. Complementing the savory delights, the menu also boasts refreshing signature “batidos” bursting with Cuban-inspired flavors like trigo, mamey and banana, as well as the decadent Flancay dessert combining the smooth texture of a classic flan with the rich flavors of a cake. Coral Gables diners can also anticipate an expanded menu featuring new breakfast options coming soon.

Lauded for preserving the rich traditions of Cuban cuisine through its classic Cuban sandwiches, Sanguich de Miami has grown rapidly, fueled by fervent customer support and demand. Originating as a pop-up at an art festival, it evolved into a bustling shipping container storefront before securing a permanent spot in Little Havana in 2018. Building on its successful Coral Gables opening, Sanguich de Miami continues its steadfast expansion trajectory with a forthcoming Downtown Miami location at Bayside Marketplace.

The new Coral Gables location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will also offer delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.