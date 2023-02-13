Sankranti Indian Kitchen to Open Second Location

Sankranti Indian Kitchen owner and restaurateur Srinivasa (“Nimms”) Nimmagadda announce that the second location of his fast casual Indian restaurant will open early next month at 1569 N. Decatur Road near Emory University. Sankranti Emory Village will serve customizable curry bowls, kathi rolls, pulao and traditional Indian appetizers for lunch and dinner daily. Guests who dine at the new Emory Village restaurant during its first three months in business will receive a 20 percent off coupon that can be used during a future visit.

“There are so many nice neighborhoods surrounding our new Emory Village restaurant, and the proximity to Emory University and Emory Healthcare makes this a really appealing location for us,” says Nimmagadda. “We’re excited to bring our wholesome, flavorful dishes to new guests in this community.”

Sankranti (pronounced sum-kraanthi), translates to “positive change” in Sanskrit and reflects the healthy menu items available to guests. The first location of Sankranti Indian Kitchen opened in Dunwoody in 2022 and has become popular among Atlantans looking to experiment with flavor profiles and build affordable, exciting meals to their liking. Nimmagadda strongly believes guests shouldn’t have to compromise their health just to get a quick, tasty meal.

“Our food exhibits the diversity of aromatic spices from both southern and northern India and also is highly nutritious,” he says. “We aim to offer authentic Indian food that is much more health conscious than at traditional fast casual establishments.”

Sankranti’s all-day menu boasts fresh, made-to-order varieties of curry bowls, karma rolls, veggie samosas, salads and desserts. Meat, vegetarian and vegan dishes are available to suit any palate. Guests can choose from pulao rice, jeera rice or grilled vegetables as the base of their bowls, rolls or salads and add proteins including spicy chicken, mango chicken, kurma chicken, tikka chicken, chana (chickpea) and paneer (cheese). Sauce options include house yogurt, creamy tikka, sweet tamarind and spicy mint. Curry bowls such as paneer tikka masala and chana masala are popular vegetarian choices.

The 2,200-square-foot Emory Village restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen and counter for ordering, indoor seating for 40 guests and additional seating outdoors.

Nimmagadda’s portfolio of restaurants includes an Indian fine dining restaurant and banquet hall in Johns Creek, also called Sankranti, and he is planning additional locations of his fast casual concept throughout the Atlanta area with the long-term goal of expanding nationwide.

Sankranti Indian Kitchen will be open daily for lunch and dinner and is located at 1569 N. Decatur Road near Emory University.