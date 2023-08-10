Sankranti Indian Kitchen to Open Third Location Near Georgia Tech's Campus

Sankranti Indian Kitchen will soon open its third fast casual Indian restaurant near Georgia Tech in West Midtown. Located at 85 5th Street in the Technology Square Research Building, the eatery is slated to open in September. The hugely popular Sankranti is a go-to for fast, affordable, health-conscious Indian food.

"We're delighted to share our flavorful, healthy fare with guests in this vibrant West Midtown neighborhood and serve Georgia Tech faculty and students,” says owner Srinivasa Nimmagadda (“Nimms”). “Fast can be delicious and full of creativity so there’s no need to settle!"

Sankranti’s menu will highlight regional cuisines of Southern and Northern India and the diversity allows diners to mix and match flavor profiles. The all-day menu boasts fresh varieties of curry bowls, karma rolls, veggie samosas, chicken biryani, salads and desserts. Vegetarian and vegan dishes are center stage, but chicken can be added to suit any palate. Guests can choose from pulao rice, jeera rice or grilled vegetables as the base of their bowls and add proteins including spicy chicken, mango chicken, kurma chicken, tikka chicken, chana (chickpea) and paneer (cheese). Sauce options include house yogurt, creamy tikka, sweet tamarind and spicy mint. Desserts and traditional beverages like mango lassi and rose milk also are featured.

Sankranti (pronounced sum-kraanthi) translates to “positive change” in Sanskrit and notes a festival of abundance to share with friends. Nimmagadda opened the first location of Sankranti Indian Kitchen in Dunwoody in 2022 followed by a second location near Emory University in April 2023. The concept has become popular among Atlantans looking to mix and match flavor profiles and build affordable, exciting meals. Each location also boasts friendly efficient service and modern interiors.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the 1,500-square-foot Georgia Tech eatery will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen and counter for ordering, indoor seating for 20 guests and additional seating on two outdoor patios.

Nimmagadda’s portfolio of restaurants also includes a fine-dining Indian restaurant and banquet hall in Johns Creek, also called Sankranti, and he is planning additional locations of his fast casual concept throughout the Atlanta area with the long-term goal of expanding nationwide. I