On Tuesday, March 4, Starbucks will welcome new and returning beverages and food to its spring menu. Following the launch of Cortado in January, which has already performed beyond our expectations, we’re continuing to focus on premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences.
- The new Iced Cherry Chai joins the returning lavender beverages – Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and Lavender Crème Frappuccino – which were extremely successful when they debuted last spring.
- These are seasonal beverages available for a limited time.
- A new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket joins Starbucks permanent menu, and for a limited time, customers can get one free packet of TRUFF Original or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce with any breakfast sandwich, breakfast wrap, egg bites, bakes, lunch sandwiches or pockets.
- Sunsera Blend, a new blonde roast coffee, will be the hot brewed light roast Coffee of the Day. It can also be purchased as packaged coffee in Starbucks stores or in a variety of formats in grocery stores.
- Starbucks Reserve menus in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle also have new seasonal beverages and food.