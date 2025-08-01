Sarku Japan, America’s largest and most successful Japanese quick-service restaurant chain, is thrilled to announce the opening of the newest location at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211. Known for its signature teriyaki recipes and the signature teriyaki sauce on a Teppanyaki grill, providing a delightful dining experience for customers.

Located in the Dining Pavilion of SouthPark Mall, the newest Sarku Japan will feature its popular menu items, including teriyaki dishes, sushi rolls, and bento boxes, all prepared with high-quality ingredients and cooked right in front of customers.

Sarku Japan already has an established presence in North Carolina, with locations in Raleigh, Winston-Salem, and Fayetteville, and the customer experience at our restaurants stands out from our competitors. With its fresh, made-to-order meals, customers can see and hear their sizzling teriyaki being prepared, creating a full sensory dining experience.



Sarku Japan’s new location will be open during regular mall hours, providing shoppers with a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite while exploring one of Charlotte’s premier shopping destinations.