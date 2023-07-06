Sarpino’s Pays Homage to Roots with Chicago Hot Dog Pizza

Nothing says summertime quite like a hot dog. To kick off the best season of the year, Sarpino’s USA is paying homage to its Chicago roots by introducing its new Chicago Hot Dog Pizza, available for a limited time. The new pizza incorporates all the components of a traditional Chicago Style hot dog – yellow mustard, onions, relish, tomatoes, and celery salt – but on a pizza featuring Vienna Beef hot dogs as well as Sarpino’s USA’s made-from-scratch dough and hand-shredded signature cheese blend. Available now through September 30, the Chicago Hot Dog Pizza is available at all Sarpino’s USA locations in Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and Kansas.

“It’s 4th of July, the season of baseball, family gatherings, and hot dogs! We wanted to create a unique pizza to tie into summer and highlight the great flavors of a Chicago Style hot dog made with love and care using our premium, hand-crafted ingredients. Also, who better to partner with on this pizza than Vienna Beef, the king of Chicago hot dogs,” adds Rebecca Kroupa, Sarpino’s USA director of R&D and operations training. “Our new Chicago Hot Dog Pizza brings two great flavors together: pizza and Chicago hot dogs! What’s not to love?”

Since entering the U.S. in 2002, the delivery focused Sarpino’s USA has grown to nearly 50 locations and developed a reputation for blending Old World Italian authenticity and American ingenuity. It offers a robust menu with roots traced back to Calabria in Southern Italy and a convenient, seamless, and technology driven customer experience. Today, Sarpino’s USA offers more than 60 specialty and gourmet pizzas, roughly 20 calzones and 20 sandwiches, 12 pastas, 11 salads, three bone-in wing flavors, and a variety of appetizers, plus an entire separate vegan menu. In a world of sameness and low-quality, factory-made pizzas, Sarpino's USA has forged an entirely different path and makes its food from scratch, taking an artisanal approach to pizza-making simply not found in big chains.

“The thing we love most about pizza is that it serves as the perfect medium to create anything and everything you can think of,” says David Chatkin, president of Sarpino’s USA. “Hot dogs are a quintessential summer food, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Vienna Beef for our newest pizza creation. As summer kicks off with longer days and warmer weather, we’re excited to celebrate the season with our new Chicago Hot Dog Pizza.”