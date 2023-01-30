Sarpino’s USA Heads Into 2023 with Momentum

Sarpino’s USA, a fast-growing pizza and Italian food delivery franchise, is reporting 2022 as one of the most successful years in its company history after it signed four franchise agreements to develop 10 new locations in the coming years. Of the agreements signed, two were multi-unit development agreements to bring the brand’s first-ever locations to the Miami and Denver metro areas, with the commitment of three and five stores in each market, respectively. The first locations resulting from these agreements are projected to open this year – in Westminster, Colorado and in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami.

“Last year kicked off our aggressive national franchise expansion plan to open dozens of new Sarpino’s USA locations by the end of 2027. We’re happy to report that 2022 was a banner year for our brand, laying a solid foundation for the growth we anticipate over the next five years,” says David Chatkin, president of Sarpino’s USA. “With proven systems and processes in place, a standout concept, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, we look forward to an even greater 2023.”

In addition to development in Miami and Denver, Sarpino’s USA will be expanding its presence in Broward County, Florida this year with a new Pompano Beach location slated to open in October. The brand will also make entry into Palm Beach County, Florida soon, with a location planned for Boca Raton. Moving into 2023, Sarpino’s USA is continuing to drive its franchise development efforts where it is already experiencing great success, including South Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; and other states throughout the Southeast and Midwest regions.

Former restaurant employees are fueling much of the brand’s ongoing success, with Kateryna Tserkovniuk owning the future Pompano Beach and Boca Raton locations and Said Demirovski spearheading the brand’s development in Denver. Tserkovniuk got her start with Sarpino’s USA as a cashier in the brand’s downtown Fort Lauderdale franchise, while Demirovski worked for a local multi-unit Sarpino’s USA franchisee in Chicago.

“Sarpino’s USA has a history of restaurant employees turning into franchise owners and we couldn’t be more pleased to have such confidence in our brand,” adds Chatkin. “It’s franchisees like Kateryna and Said who make Sarpino’s USA what it is, and we’re thrilled to have their continued investment as well as welcome new franchisees to our growing system.”

In addition to its significant franchise development success in 2022, Sarpino’s USA remained committed to menu innovation, launching limited time offers that drove unit sales and increased franchisees’ bottom line. In 2022, Sarpino’s USA brought back its Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza, which has been the brand’s most successful LTO to date, remaining in the top five pizzas sold weekly for the original promotional period. The brand also introduced Deep Dish Pizzas to its menu in 2022, paying homage to its Chicago roots. Today, Deep Dish Pizzas account for more than 3% of Sarpino’s USA’s systemwide sales, just months after launching.

Since entering the U.S. in 2002, Sarpino’s USA has grown to nearly 50 locations across Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Texas. The delivery-focused concept has developed a reputation for blending Old World Italian authenticity and American ingenuity, offering a robust menu with roots traced back to Calabria in Southern Italy as well as a convenient, seamless customer experience.

Today, Sarpino’s USA offers more than 60 specialty and gourmet pizzas, roughly 20 calzones and 20 sandwiches, 12 pastas, 11 salads, five bone-in wing flavors, and a variety of appetizers, plus an entire separate vegan menu. In a world of sameness and low-quality, factory-made pizzas, Sarpino's USA has forged an entirely different path and makes its food from scratch, taking an artisanal approach to pizza-making simply not found in big chains