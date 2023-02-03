Sarpino’s USA Introduces Pesto Magic Pizza

For the love of all things pizza, Sarpino’s USA has leveled up its game once again with the launch of its new Pesto Magic Pizza, available for a limited time only across the brand’s nearly 50 locations in Illinois, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Missouri. Featuring Sarpino’s USA’s made-from-scratch dough, pesto sauce, and hand shredded mozzarella, the Pesto Magic Pizza is topped with grilled chicken, freshly cut onions, diced tomatoes, chopped garlic and artichoke hearts, which are combined to create a mix of bright and vibrant flavors in every single bite.

“Every flavor-packed ingredient that goes into our new Pesto Magic Pizza offers up the perfect balance of freshness and forward-thinking tastes because at Sarpino’s USA, we take our pizza seriously,” says Rebecca Kroupa, Sarpino’s USA director of R&D and operations training. “We are always looking at ways to bring new and dynamic flavors to our incredibly loyal guests and new customers alike. While we are a delivery and takeout concept, we’re built different from the big pizza chains – whether that’s making dough from scratch daily, cooking our own sauces, or providing our customers with a large inclusive menu that features an array of Italian American favorites, as well as an entirely separate vegan menu.”

Since entering the U.S. in 2002, the delivery focused Sarpino’s USA has grown to nearly 50 locations and developed a reputation for blending Old World Italian authenticity and American ingenuity. It offers a robust menu with roots traced back to Calabria in Southern Italy and a convenient, seamless, and technology driven customer experience. Today, Sarpino’s USA offers more than 60 specialty and gourmet pizzas, roughly 20 calzones and 20 sandwiches, 12 pastas, 11 salads, five bone-in wing flavors, and a variety of appetizers, plus an entire separate vegan menu. In a world of sameness and low-quality, factory-made pizzas, Sarpino's USA has forged an entirely different path and makes its food from scratch, taking an artisanal approach to pizza-making simply not found in big chains.

Everyone craves new tastes and new adventures – it’s part of the human spirit,” adds David Chatkin, president of Sarpino’s USA. “That’s what makes Sarpino’s USA so special. We’re not afraid to mash up styles or techniques in our kitchens to take flavor to the next level while still holding on to our Calabrian roots. The bright, garlicky, sweetness of our pesto sauce combined with hand chopped vegetables and grilled chicken comes together to create the ultimate perfect bite. And the best part is, we deliver it to you, from scratch, straight to your door.