Sarpino’s USA Rolls Out BBQ Pork Belly Pizza

In honor of spring and barbecue season, Sarpino’s USA has rolled out a new limited-time pizza: BBQ Pork Belly. Featuring the brand’s made-from-scratch dough, BBQ sauce and hand-shredded signature cheese blend, the BBQ Pork Belly Pizza is topped with onions, banana peppers and premium pork belly, which create a unique combination of tangy and sweet flavors. Sarpino’s USA’s BBQ Pork Belly Pizza is available now until May 31 at all locations in Illinois, Florida, Minnesota and the Kansas City area.

“Pork belly is just awesome. It’s like bacon’s favorite cousin and very popular now. Adding it to our menu was an easy choice to make,” says Rebecca Kroupa, Sarpino’s USA director of R&D and operations training. “The combination of our savory pork belly along with the acidity of the banana peppers, our tangy BBQ sauce, the crunch of the onions, and all covered in our signature cheese blend is hard to resist. Menu innovation and staying on point with current trends is a hallmark of the Sarpino’s USA brand and we knocked it out of the park with this one.”

Since entering the U.S. in 2002, the delivery focused Sarpino’s USA has grown to nearly 50 locations and developed a reputation for blending Old World Italian authenticity and American ingenuity. It offers a robust menu with roots traced back to Calabria in Southern Italy and a convenient, seamless, and technology driven customer experience. Today, Sarpino’s USA offers more than 60 specialty and gourmet pizzas, roughly 20 calzones and 20 sandwiches, 12 pastas, 11 salads, five bone-in wing flavors, and a variety of appetizers, plus an entire separate vegan menu. In a world of sameness and low-quality, factory-made pizzas, Sarpino's USA has forged an entirely different path and makes its food from scratch, taking an artisanal approach to pizza-making simply not found in big chains.

“Our new BBQ Pork Belly Pizza is something we’ve never done before and reinforces our menu-driven values,” adds David Chatkin, president of Sarpino’s USA. “At Sarpino’s USA, we’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight our customers through unique, craveable flavor combinations that appeal to a variety of palates using best-in-class ingredients and our made-from-scratch preparation. We are excited to share our latest creation with our loyal customers and guarantee more flavor-packed offerings throughout the remainder of the year.”