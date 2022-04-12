Save Mart and Lucky California Stores Unveil Easter Options

Save Mart and Lucky California stores are offering easy and cost-saving solutions for shoppers gathering with family and friends for the upcoming Easter Holiday.

“Lucky California stores throughout the Bay Area are prepared with cost-saving products and holiday meal solutions – whether it’s a dinner for two or for larger gatherings, we’re here to help everyone in our nearby communities enjoy the special food and spring florals they look forward to every Easter, along with quality time with loved ones,” says Bobby McDowell, vice president of store operations, Lucky California.

Additionally, “With Save Mart’s agriculture expertise and long held relationships with local purveyors, we are able to deliver the freshest vegetables and meats, poultry and pork selections all at lower prices to our communities from the Central Valley to Redding, and northern Nevada for all of their Easter needs,” noted George Ross, vice president of store operations of Save Mart.

Save Mart and Lucky California shoppers will find traditional meal and delectable dessert choices that include:

“Dinner for Two” ($21.99): a choice of either Applewood smoked ham, a hand-carved turkey breast, or a Santa Maria tri-tip (1lb)

Choose two sides: mashed potatoes & gravy (20 ounce), roasted red potatoes (16 ounce), scalloped potatoes (16 ounce), roasted Brussel sprouts (8 ounce), or a roasted broccoli medley (8 ounce)

“Complete Ham Meal” ($49.99, serves six to eight): fully cooked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, and brown sugar sweet potatoes

“Complete Rib Roast Dinner” ($69.99, serves six to eight): fully cooked rib roast, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, and brown sugar sweet potatoes

Fruit Tart ($18.99, 9”)

Lemon Bliss Cake ($20.99, 8” double layer)

Fresh Strawberry Boston Crème Pie ($9.99, 8”)

Fresh Triple Berry New York Style Cheesecake ($16.99, 7”)

*sale price details for select items in store

Topping off the Easter holiday, Save Mart and Lucky California supermarkets also have 10 stem tulips ($8.99) and 6” potted Easter Lilies ($9.99) offering the perfect gifts for loved ones.

With convenience in mind, ordering options are also available through Instacart and Doordash while supplies last now through April 17.