Savi Provisions to Expand into The Battery Atlanta

Elevated gourmet market concept Savi Provisions is coming soon to The Battery Atlanta and is sure to be a homerun with residents and visitors alike! Baseball fans, concert goers and local apartment dwellers will soon have access to Savi’s locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, fine wines and spirits.

Much like its other locations, the newest Savi Provisions will have prepared food and alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption. Offering a selection of local produce, carefully curated charcuterie options, specialty coffee & teas, a bakery, novelty desserts, gourmet food items, and a robust collection of highly sought-after wines, spirits and artisan beers, Savi Provisions has something for every shopper—whether looking to drop in for lunch before the big game, grab a drink before the show, or treat yourself to an artisan edible gift.

The Battery Atlanta is a 2 million square-foot mixed-use development located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285. The area features a carefully curated mix of retail offerings that gives visitors a unique mix of boutiques and retail locations. Savi Provisions will complement the community of The Battery by serving their vast array of visitors and residents. The market offers freshly prepared food options, including using a sous-vide technique to vacuum seal the proteins and sides to maintain their freshness and flavor. There are also weekly specials on wines, cheeses, and bread, with membership options to be the first notified for all the weekly deals.

Founded by Paul Nair, Savi Provisions is currently in an expansion boom thanks to its successful franchising model. The first location opened in early 2009 in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, and was inspired by New York City’s beloved delis and bodegas. Nair created Savi Provisions to act as an integral part of the neighborhood that each location serves, aiming to provide an affordable, gourmet and healthy market experience and combine it with today’s demand for convenience and local sourcing. The intention is to revisit the role of the original purveyor who built generational relationships with farmers, vineyards and distilleries to serve their local communities. The Savi Franchise System was developed to replicate what the business has proven for over a decade—to be incredibly profitable and loaded with goodwill for the community and customer, which is likely a factor in Savi’s undeniable success.

Savi Provisions at The Battery is projecting an opening in Fall 2021 and will be located at 950 Battery Avenue Ste. 100, Atlanta, Ga 30339.