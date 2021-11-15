Savi Provisions to Expand to Peachtree Hills

Atlanta-based, elevated gourmet market concept, Savi Provisions, hits its stride with yet another location coming soon to Georgia. The fast-casual market will soon be open in Atlanta’s charming Peachtree Hills neighborhood. Coming Winter 2022 and located at 365 Peachtree Hills Avenue, the Peachtree Hills location will serve its community much like other Savi Provisions stores, aiming to provide an affordable, gourmet and healthy market experience and combine it with the need for convenience and efficiency.

This announcement follows recent news announcing several Savi locations opening soon throughout Georgia, including the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and a new market entry in Nashville. Founded by owner Paul Nair in 2009, Savi Provisions is currently in an expansion boom thanks to its successful franchising model.

Peachtree Hills shoppers can enjoy the convenience that Savi offers with its prepared foods in addition to its rainbow selection of local produce, charcuterie options, specialty coffee & teas, a bakery, desserts, gourmet food items and a collection of sought-after wines, spirits and artisan beers. There will also be weekly specials on wines, cheeses, and bread, with membership options to be the first notified for all deals.

The gourmet grocer will join the growing retail hub of Peachtree Hills among other dining establishments, coffee shops, and quaint boutiques. Grab an artisan beer after practice at the baseball diamond nearby or pick up a whole picnic for lunch at the playground. Pair a specialty wine with your haul from the community garden or welcome a new neighbor with an edible gift. Savi Provisions has something for every shopper.

The first Savi Provisions location opened in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, and was inspired by New York City’s beloved delis and bodegas. Nair created Savi Provisions to act as an integral part of the neighborhood that each location serves, aiming to provide an affordable, elevated market experience and combine it with today’s demand for convenience and local sourcing. The intention is to revisit the role of the original purveyor who built generational relationships with farmers, vineyards and distilleries to serve their local communities.

The Savi Franchise System was developed to replicate what the business has proven for over a decade—to be incredibly profitable and loaded with goodwill for the community and customer, which is likely a factor in Savi’s undeniable success.