Savi Provisions Expanding to Crabapple Market

Savi Provisions, an Atlanta-based, family-owned elevated gourmet market concept, is expanding to the Crabapple Market mixed-use development in Milton at 12630 Crabapple Road Suite 120-150 in Fall 2021.

A neighborhood destination for locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, fine wines and spirits, Savi Provisions will be a fruitful addition to the Crabapple community. The food concept continues its efforts to be an integral part of each neighborhood it serves, while being an advocate for local purveyors.

“After over a decade of expansion throughout Atlanta, we look forward to finally joining the Milton area to provide its community members with access to high-quality food and drink in a welcoming, neighborly atmosphere,” says Savi Provisions owner Paul Nair.

Offering a rainbow selection of local produce, carefully curated charcuterie options, specialty coffee & teas, a bakery, novelty desserts, gourmet food items, and a robust collection of highly sought after wines, spirits and artisan beers, Savi Provisions has something for every shopper—whether looking to drop in for lunch, stock the pantry, or pick up an artisan edible gift.

Complementing its upscale grocery offerings, Savi serves a strong selection of chef-driven, prepared foods (think savory sandwiches, breakfast offerings, wraps & salads) as well as a variety of health-conscious, dietary friendly, made-to-order meal options. The space will also house a walk-up coffee bar and specialty juice bar. Online ordering, delivery and take-out will be available, along with a revolving schedule of food and wine tastings, and event capabilities.

Joining a growing tenant lineup, Savi has signed a long-term 4,627-square foot lease to open the store at the Crabapple Market. Shaun Weinstock of Weinstock Realty & Development represented Savi Provisions in the lease negotiation process.