Savi Provisions Founder to Open New Concept in Arco Gas Station in Georgia

Paul Nair, Founder of Savi Provisions, announced a new concept. UPop (short for Urban Provisions Offering Petroleum), will be a high end food and beverage concept located in a new to Georgia gas station Arco.

Located in the former Golden Buddha space, UPop will offer chef driven prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor. It will also include a bistro offering small plates.

According to Nair, "This will be a higher end experience. We are intentionally not using traditional convenience store items or big name brands. The goal is to offer a highly curated selection."

Savi Provisions, Nair’s first brand, is a neighborhood destination for locally-sourced organic foods, wines and spirits that has quickly expanded in the Southeast over the past several years. There are currently 10 locations open with 9 more coming soon throughout the Greater Atlanta Area and Downtown Nashville.

With the announcement of this newest concept, Nair is poised to further expand his high end convenience footprint in the South and beyond.

UPop will be located at 3861 Roswell Road NE in Arco. While this first location will serve as the prototype for future locations, Nair plans to expand to Cary, Durham and Raleigh, N.C.