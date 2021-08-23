Savi Provisions Opening in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Savi Provisions, neighborhood destination for locally-sourced gourmet foods, fine wines and spirits, is opening a new store in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport at Concourse B. Located in the former Café Intermezzo space, this location will be operated by Crews Airport Concessions Operating Company. Founded in 2009 by Paul Nair, Savi Provisions aims to provide its airport customers the same high-end, affordable and healthy market experience as offered to its neighborhood locations, while fulfilling hasty travelers need for convenience and efficiency.

“It’s no secret that finding high-quality food on-the-go can be challenging, especially while traveling. We are looking forward to enhancing the travel experience for guests of the Atlanta airport with this new store, and the space to provide travelers with fresh, gourmet offerings in Concourse B,” says Nair.

Founded in 1972, Crews is an award-winning and internationally recognized, minority owned airport concessions operating company based in Atlanta. Crews owns and operates 34 Food & Beverage and Retail locations in Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX), Dulles International (IAD) and Reagan National (DCA) Airports. Crews is a family business now in its 2nd generation of ownership and operation under brothers Rob and Nick Crews, and partners Dwayne Boothe and Corey Printup.

The new Savi location in Atlanta airport will be a part of the Savi Franchise System. Through this franchise model, Nair hopes to continue to enhance local economies and influence buying decisions towards healthy, organic foods that pour back into the community. The intent is for Savi Provisions to be a designated space for gourmet foods and excellent customer service in every major city throughout the nation.

The widespread success of Savi Provisions throughout the Greater Atlanta Area and now in downtown Nashville, is largely due to consumer demand for healthy foods combined with the need for convenience.

After spending time in New York City, I realized that other markets needed what New York was so fortunate to have in virtually every part of the city: the neighborhood deli. These were places where people shopped, congregated, and built upon community, and this need was how Savi Provisions was born. Combine the need with quality offerings, and that is what has ultimately led to the success and expansion of this concept. Our goal is to be the neighborhood destination within major cosmopolitan areas across the nation, and we are seeing expansion happen quickly through the franchise model. There are plenty of opportunities for growth within the U.S. and beyond, says Nair.