Savory Fund, a private equity firm renowned for accelerating category-defining restaurant brands like Swig, Mo’ Bettahs, and South Block, announced its acquisition of Bonrue Bakery, a high-demand, European-style patisserie celebrated for its artisanal pastries, savory lunch offerings, house-roasted coffee, and lightning-fast service. The partnership marks a pivotal moment of growth for the fast-rising brand, with its founding team remaining at the helm to preserve and build on the brand’s distinctive identity.

Since opening in 2021, Bonrue has defied the typical bakery playbook. It pairs premier-quality product with rapid, high-volume service—regularly moving 100+ guests through the line in under 10 minutes. With multiple thriving locations across southern Utah and an intensely loyal following, Bonrue has quickly proven it’s not just another boutique bakery—it’s a scalable, standout concept built on operational excellence and unrelenting hospitality.

“Bonrue is a rare and remarkable blend of craft and efficiency,” said Andrew K. Smith, co-founder and Managing Director of Savory Fund. “The talent behind this brand is nothing short of extraordinary—chefs trained in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, now bringing that level of precision and artistry to a local bakery in Southern Utah. But what truly sets Bonrue apart is how they deliver that quality with speed, heart, and hospitality. Having operated numerous bakeries ourselves, we know firsthand how challenging this is. Bonrue isn’t just a great bakery; it’s a brand with the potential to redefine what a modern bakery experience can be. We’re thrilled to join them on this exciting next chapter.”

Bonrue’s success is rooted in the expertise of its founders and culinary leaders. Co-founders Chris Connors and Li Hsun Sun bring decades of experience in fine dining and fast-casual—from the Las Vegas Strip to high-volume local concepts. Their team includes Head Pastry Chef Marie Yonge, who trained under Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay, and Michael Mina, and Head Baker Benjamin Garcia, a 14-year veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro. The late Chris Herrin, Bonrue’s co-founder and original pastry visionary, was also executive pastry chef at Bouchon and a former member of the French Laundry team.

“We’ve got more pastry firepower combined than most major metros,” said co-founder Chris Connors. “But what makes Bonrue truly special is how we bring that level of craft into an experience that’s fast and friendly. Our guests come for the croissants, but they stay for the energy. We’re blessed to have such loyal, wonderful customers, and with Savory’s support, we can’t wait to bring their favorite bakery to more neighborhoods across Utah and beyond.”

Savory brings far more than just capital to the table. In addition to the 10 dynamic restaurant brands currently in its portfolio, Savory’s leadership team—led by co-founders Andrew and Shauna Smith—bring over a decade of experience having run 45+ units of a popular bakery and café chain across multiple states. They have deep, practical knowledge of what it takes to scale a pastry-forward brand.

“We’re honored and excited to partner with Savory—not just because of their growth track record, but because they’ve actually lived our world,” said co-founder Li Hsun Sun. “Their team has run bakeries, led cafés, and they understand the nuance of scaling handcrafted food without losing what makes it unique. It’s the kind of partnership you can build something lasting with.”

Bonrue’s next locations will launch in the coming months, beginning along Utah’s Wasatch Front.

Savory is combines over $750 million in assets under management with a growth playbook and expertise that has been developed over 16 years of operating in the restaurant industry. It is currently invested in the following brands: Swig, R&R BBQ, PINCHO, Via 313 Pizzeria, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 86 Repairs, Saigon Hustle, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, Houston TX Hot Chicken, South Block, and now Bonrue Bakery.