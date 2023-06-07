Savory Fund to Host 5th Annual Restaurantology Conference in September

For the fifth year in a row, Savory Fund, an innovative private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts, will host Restaurantology, the only conference in the industry that is run by operators, for operators. On September 26, at Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, more than 500 restaurant operators, founders, and executives from the most exciting emerging brands will come together for a jam-packed day of learning (and eating, of course).

What’s more, Savory Fund is picking up the tab. Restaurantology is 100 percent covered by Savory — from the conference to the parking to the food. Guests can request their spot at RestaurantologySummit.com.

“Let’s lift the tide. That’s our No. 1 goal with Restaurantology,” says Andrew K. Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Savory Fund. “There is no better resource for restaurant operators than to learn from other operators who have been through the trenches. They’re the ones who know the highs, the lows, and the rock bottoms. That shared wisdom and knowledge is invaluable, and when we learn from each other, we all win.”

The jam-packed schedule will include informative panels and Q&As featuring industry veterans and Savory executives. They’ll talk strategies, wins, losses, origin stories, and how to break barriers in a competitive market.

Savory Fund can talk the talk because it’s walked the walk. It has now invested in 10 brands, including Swig, Via 313, Hash Kitchen, The Crack Shack, and Mo’ Bettahs. It’s also growing — and fast. Savory projects to hire an astounding 11,000 employees in 2023, including more than 100 corporate positions across its portfolio. It has also facilitated powerful partnerships. In November 2022, Utah icon The Larry H. Miller Company acquired the majority ownership of Swig, with Savory Fund retaining a significant minority stake.