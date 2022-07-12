Savory Fund to Host Restaurantology Summit on August 31

More than 500 restaurant founders and leadership teams will gather in Salt Lake City next month to learn the critical steps necessary to evolve from promising emerging concepts to regional powerhouse brands.

Hosted by the Savory Fund, the 2022 Restaurantology Summit is scheduled for August 31 at the University of Utah’s Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Led by more than 60 executives and team members from Savory’s extensive operations and investment teams, the daylong event will immerse participants in an intensive series of topics and discussions focused on the industry’s biggest challenges today and how brands can maximize profitability and grow. Andrew K. Smith, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of the Savory Fund, will also share how the investor landscape has changed and new methods to land growth financing for emerging brands.

“Restaurantology has become the go-to event for restaurant owners and operators who want to efficiently scale their brands,” Smith says. “This year, we’re thrilled to bring everyone back together – in person – to have detailed discussions about pressing topics and network in a beautiful venue. With the summit selling out in 2021, we know the demand is there to host Restaurantology again this year. We look forward to continuing to equip attendees with everything to successfully expand their brands in this difficult economic environment.”

The fourth-annual event has earned a sterling reputation for helping restaurateurs that are not part of the “big guys” in the industry get answers to hard-to-define questions. Also making the event appealing is the Restaurantology guarantee – no sales pitches, no booths and no exhibitors.

This year’s summit will focus on current hot topics and trends, including:

Dealing with supply chain shortages

Overcoming labor challenges

Building a core team

Raising capital in ideal and tough conditions

Savory Fund invites this year’s Restaurantology attendees to an exclusive networking night on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. prior to the start of the summit. The event is another opportunity for more personal networking and occasions for in-depth conversations between attendees and industry leaders.

Partners of the 2022 Restaurantology Summit include Sysco, Coca-Cola Co., Ecolab, PepsiCo, and Arlington Capital Advisors.