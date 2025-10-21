Savory Fund, an innovative private equity firm focused on scaling emerging restaurant brands such as Swig, Via 313, South Block, and Houston TX Hot Chicken, announced the promotion of Taylor DeHart from Principal to Director.

Since joining Savory nearly a decade ago, DeHart has served as an instrumental quarterback to the firm’s portfolio brands, guiding leaders through growth strategies, operational enhancements, and long-term planning. He also played a pivotal role in the successful exit of Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, a landmark transaction for the fund that was named Mergers & Acquisitions’ Middle Market Deal of the Year.

“Taylor’s impact on Savory and our portfolio is impossible to overstate,” said Andrew K. Smith, Managing Director and co-founder of Savory Fund. “His financial acumen, operational insight, and strategic thinking have been instrumental in shaping both our portfolio companies and the culture of our firm. I’m thrilled to see him step into this new role and excited for the next chapter of growth.”

Savory Fund has continued its rapid expansion in 2025, most recently adding Hawkers Asian Street Food and Bonrue Bakery to its powerhouse portfolio of now 12 restaurant concepts and one restaurant tech investment. Additionally, Savory hosts an annual Restaurantology Conference, which attracts 500+ operators and brand leaders from across the country to exchange insights, strategies, and best practices.

As Savory continues to expand its industry footprint, DeHart will leverage hisdeep expertise in food and beverage investments, financial strategy, and transaction structuring. He has evaluated hundreds of emerging brands, guided multiple buy- and sell-side deals, and worked closely with portfolio teams to drive accelerated growth.

Prior to Savory, DeHart was Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Four Foods Group, where he led market expansion strategies and significant supply chain enhancements to improve operating margins. He was originally recruited to the company by Smith in 2015, while working at Apple as a financial analyst performing data-driven modeling and underwriting new store development worldwide.

“Since joining Savory, I’ve watched the business grow and evolve in remarkable ways. What’s remained constant is the opportunity to solve complex challenges with an exceptionally talented team and to help our brands reach their potential,” DeHart said. “I’m honored to step into this new role and energized to keep building alongside this incredible group as we continue to grow and support the next generation of great restaurant concepts.”

DeHart earned his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management with an emphasis in Private Equity and Venture Finance, as well as a BS in Finance from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, where he also served as president of the Finance Society.