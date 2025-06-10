On September 10, Savory Fund’s Restaurantology—the only conference “by operators, for operators”—returns to Salt Lake City with a fresh venue, a bold new theme, and the same operator-first rhythm.

Hosted at The Depot music hall, this Restaurantour-themed Restaurantology® will be a “backstage pass” to unfiltered conversations and high-impact insights about the industry’s most pressing challenges. It’s the seventh year Savory has hosted this FREE EVENT to give back to and uplift fellow operators.

“Just like a great concert, the restaurant industry thrives when the energy flows together,” said Andrew K. Smith, co-founder and managing director of Savory Fund. “Every year, we’re energized by the creativity and resilience of this community. Restaurantology® is a stage where operators come off script, share real stories, and collaborate to amplify our collective impact. When one of us wins, we all win, so join us as we turn up the volume on authentic connection and innovation.”

On conference day (Sept. 10), attendees will gain exclusive access to a lineup of raw and relevant discussions, including the keynote “Pink Boxes + Big Bets,” featuring Crumbl co-founder Jason McGowan in conversation with Savory’s Andrew Smith. Together, they’ll unpack the journey from single-store startup to billion-dollar brand.

Additional sessions will tackle topics such as:

Marketing myths

Funding strategies for scale

The next era of restaurant tech

Legal pitfalls in brand building

The comeback of casual dining

Sustainable leadership in hospitality

The event kicks off the evening of Tuesday, September 9 with a private concert and social, setting the stage for real conversations and relationship-building among industry peers. Restaurantology® attendees will enjoy an exclusive performance by Washed Out, the critically acclaimed chillwave band known for their immersive, atmospheric sound.

These free events are made possible by Savory’s partnership with trusted industry vendors. For the concert and social, Savory is joining forces with 858 Partners, an innovative firm offering go-to-market support for restaurant tech companies. And for the conference, Savory is partnered with industry giants such as Coca-Cola, Ecolab, and Sysco.

With current investments in 11 dynamic restaurant brands — including South Block, Houston TX Hot Chicken, Via 313, and The Sicilian Butcher — Savory knows the operator road because it’s walked it in every market imaginable. What’s more, Savory has invested in category-defining brands like Swig and Mo’ Bettahs and helped them scale through the journey from promising startup to strategic exit.