Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, has just launched two new crave-worthy additions to its summer menu – the Pulled Pork Sliders and the S’mores Shake – available now through August at participating locations nationwide.

Celebrate the season with bold new flavors that deliver on Savvy Sliders’ promise of “More 2 Love.” These limited-time only menu items are perfect for slider lovers looking to enjoy a quick bite or elevate a summer gathering.

MENU ITEMS:

Pulled Pork Slider

A bold new twist on a backyard favorite, Savvy’s Pulled Pork Slider features tender, slow-cooked pulled pork drenched in Savvy’s famous homemade BBQ sauce, topped with pickles, and served on a warm, toasted brioche bun. It’s a savory, smoky flavor combo that brings summer to every bit. Available for $3.99

S’mores Shake

Inspired by the classic campfire treat, the new S’mores Shake starts with Savvy’s signature hand-spun vanilla custard and is blended with graham cracker crumbles, rich Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, and toasted marshmallow flavor. It’s topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbles. Available for $5.99

The Pulled Pork Slider and the S’mores Shake are available now through Sunday, August 31.

Participating Savvy Sliders locations nationwide. Currently, Savvy Sliders has locations open or under development throughout Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and more states to come.